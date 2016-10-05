

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound declined against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The pound slipped to 5-year lows of 0.8838 against the euro and 1.2412 against the Swiss franc, off its previous highs of 0.8797 and 1.2466,respectively.



The pound that closed yesterday's trading at 1.2726 against the greenback weakened to 1.2690.



The pound pared gains to 130.51 against the Japanese yen, from an early high of 131.19.



The next possible support for the pound may be located around 128.5 against the yen, 0.90 against the euro and 1.22 against the franc.



