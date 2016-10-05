

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's service sector growth improved at a faster-than-expected pace in September, driven by solid rise in new orders and employment, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Wednesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector rose to 56.9 in September from 53.2 in August.



That was above the 55.0 score expected by economists. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The sub-index for new orders climbed by 5.0 points to 57.3 in September. The volume of business also grew at a faster pace, with the index rising to 56.3 from 54.1 in the previous month.



Similarly, the employment index rose from 53.0 in August to 57.2 in September.



