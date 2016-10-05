The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in the paid subscription shares (BTA) in Savo-Solar Oyj (SAVOS BTA, ISIN code SE0008962955, order book ID 126332).



Please note that the trading will not be resumed and that the instrument will be delisted with effect from tomorrow, October 6, 2016.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Niklas Ramstedt or Andreas Jensen, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.