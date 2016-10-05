

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, Markit releases U.K. services PMI for September. The PMI is expected to come in at 52.1, compared to a reading of 52.9 in August.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major opponents. While the pound declined against the yen and the Swiss franc, it recovered against the greenback and the euro.



The pound was worth 1.2734 against the greenback, 130.93 against the yen, 1.2440 against the Swiss franc and 0.8808 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



