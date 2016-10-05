

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Pharma company STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) on Wednesday confirmed its goals for the year 2019, while presenting a broad range of initiatives that the company intends to use to leverage more growth and profitability.



At its fourth Capital Markets Day, STADA specified the refined company strategy and introduced details on the planned business development in the two reporting segments Generics and Branded Products.



The company continues to expect to increase Group sales to 2.6 billion euros by 2019 from 2.11 billion euros reached in 2015. In the same period, the adjusted EBITDA will be increased to 510 million euros from 389.4 million euros, and adjusted net income to 250 million euros from 165.8 million euros in 2015. The outlook is within a range of +/- 5 percent for 2019.



In his presentation, Helmut Kraft, STADA's Chief Financial Officer, focused on the main drivers with which STADA intends to achieve its guidance for 2019. 'In terms of Group sales, we target a CAGR of 5 percent. In the Generics business we expect a CAGR of 3 percent and for Branded Products of 8 percent. With the initiated efficiency measures, we also want to further enhance profitability', said Kraft.



The company further emphasized that the generics area will continue to be a core business of STADA in the future. Growth potential for the business can be found primarily in the expansion into less regulated markets and in the expansion of the biosimilars portfolio.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX