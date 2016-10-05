

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone private sector expanded at the weakest pace in twenty months in September, as growth eased in Germany, Italy and Spain, final data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The final composite output index fell to 52.6 in September from 52.9 in the previous month. This was in line with the flash data published earlier.



In September, output grew at manufacturers and service providers. Manufacturing production rose at a faster rate, while services output growth eased to 21-month low.



The final services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 52.2 in September from 52.8 in August. That was just above the preliminary score of 52.1.



'The slowing rate of growth across the region in part reflects growing caution among businesses in terms of their spending due to worries about the economic outlook, linked in many cases to political uncertainty, ' Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said.



Germany's final composite PMI, dropped to a 16-month low of 52.8 in September from 53.3 in the prior month. The reading was above the flash estimate of 52.7.



The services PMI dipped to a 39-month low of 50.9 in September from 51.7 in August.



France's final composite output index hit a 15-month high of 52.7 in September versus 51.9 in August. The flash reading for the latest month was 53.3.



Similarly, the services PMI Climbed to a 15-month high of 53.3 in September from 52.3 a month ago. That was also below the flash score of 54.1.



