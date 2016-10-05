Funding will be used to support go-to-market activities in Europe

Medical diagnostics company STAT-Diagnostica has closed an extension of its Series C financing with Siemens Venture Capital. The additional proceeds will be used to support the 2017 European launch of its DiagCORE Near Patient Testing system. Led by Gilde Healthcare, the Series C financing round also drew participation from existing investors, including Kurma Partners; Ysios Capital; Idinvest Partners; Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund; Caixa Capital Risc; and Axis.

"STAT-Diagnostica has an exciting technology that could significantly advance the diagnosis and triage of infectious diseases. We are impressed with the team and look forward to working with them in bringing DiagCORE to clinicians treating patients around the world," said Ralf Schnell, CEO of Siemens Venture Capital.

DiagCORE is a fully integrated molecular and immunoassay diagnostics system that delivers lab-like performance in just one step, providing unrivaled usability for true walk-away diagnostics. DiagCORE performs all sample prep steps on board for a wide range of sample types (e.g., whole blood, swabs, BAL, stool, sputum) while offering up to 48-multiplex capabilities via real-time PCR. Time to results can be as low as 30 and up to 80 minutes, depending on the assay type. DiagCORE's rapid performance is expected to improve clinical decision making and deliver better patient management and cost savings to the healthcare system.

"We are delighted that Siemens Venture Capital has become part of our investor base. Their participation is a terrific validation of the company's vision and the work of our entire team," said Jordi Carrera, CEO and co-founder of STAT-Diagnostica. "Together, we believe in DiagCORE's unique potential to meet the changing and fast growing molecular diagnostics market dynamics."

STAT-Diagnostica plans to target a range of decentralized testing environments with DiagCORE, including critical care and emergency medicine units within hospitals. The system will also have CLIA-waivable features that will allow it to be used in clinics and physician offices.

About STAT-Diagnostica

Founded in 2010 in Barcelona, STAT-Diagnostica is focused on the development of Near Patient Testing solutions where fast and accurate diagnostic results are needed. Its DiagCORE in vitro diagnostic system is a versatile, easy-to-use platform that consolidates molecular and immunoassay techniques in a single device.

