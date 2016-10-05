GoPro, Now an End-to-End Storytelling Solution with Cloud-Connected HERO5 Cameras; GoPro Plus Subscription Service; Quik Editing Apps

SAN MATEO, California and DUBAI, UAE, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Karma, Much More than a Drone

Hollywood-Caliber Stabilization in a Backpack

GoPro, Inc.(NASDAQ: GPRO) today unveiled new products and services that dramatically simplify the process of capturing, editing and sharing engaging content, establishing GoPro as an end-to-end storytelling solution.

GoPro's founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman, introduced a new line of HERO5 cameras, cloud-based software, and drone, Karma, to international press at the base of Squaw Valley, CA, near Lake Tahoe. The event was broadcast live and can be seen HERE.

"With these new products, we're delivering on our promise to make it easy to capture and share engaging stories," said Woodman. "HERO5's ability to auto-upload photos and videos to a GoPro Plus account dramatically simplifies mobile, on-the-go editing, sharing and enjoyment. This is a game-changing experience that we will continue to build upon."

Woodman adds, "We're stoked to launch Karma and show how much more it is than a drone. Karma packs Hollywood-caliber aerial, handheld and gear-mounted image stabilization into a backpack for $799. It's so easy to use, a beginner can have fun straight away."

In addition to significant gains in performance and convenience, GoPro's all-new HERO5 line of cameras can auto-upload photos and videos to GoPro Plus, a cloud-based subscription service that makes it easy to access, edit and share GoPro content anytime, anywhere using a phone or computer.

HERO5 Cameras - Cloud-Connected and Simplified.

HERO5 Black - The Best GoPro, Ever. For 1599AED.

HERO5 Black is the most powerful, easy-to-use GoPro, ever. Exciting features include:

2-inch Touch Display + Simplified Controls

Video Resolutions up to 4K at 30 Frames per Second

Professional Quality 12MP Photos

Auto-Upload of Photos and Video to Cloud when Camera is Charging*

Voice Control with Support for 7 Languages (additional languages coming)

Simple 1-Button Control

Waterproof Without a Housing to 33 Feet (10m)

Compatible with Existing GoPro Mounts, Including Karma

Stereo Audio Recording and Advanced Wind Noise Reduction

Professional-Grade Electronic Video Stabilization

Distortion-Free Wide Angle Video and Photos with New Linear-View Setting

RAW and WDR Photo Modes

GPS

HERO5 Black will be available now for a RRP 1599AED. Learn more HERE.

HERO5 Session - The Best, Only Smaller. For 1199AED.

HERO5 Session shares the same small design and brilliant convenience of the original HERO Session camera, but benefits from significant performance upgrades:

Video Resolutions up to 4K at 30 Frames per Second

Professional Quality 10MP Photos

Auto-Upload of Photos and Video to Cloud when Camera is Charging*

Voice Control with Support for 7 Languages (additional languages coming)

Simple 1-Button Control

Waterproof Without a Housing to 33 Feet (10m)

Compatible with Existing GoPro, Mounts Including Karma

Professional-Grade Electronic Video Stabilization

Distortion-Free Wide Angle Video and Photos with new Linear-View Setting

HERO5 Session will be available now for an MSRP of 1199AED. Learn more HERE.

KARMA - Much More Than a Drone.

Karma features a compact, fits-in-a-small-backpack design and includes an image-stabilization grip that can be handheld or mounted to vehicles, gear and more. Karma makes it easy for anyone to capture amazingly smooth, stabilized video during almost any activity.

Karma features a painless out-of-the-box experience unlike any other drone in the market:

Compact and foldable, the entire system fits into the included backpack that's so comfortable to wear during any activity, users will forget they've got it on.

A game-style controller features an integrated touch display, making it fun, fast and easy to fly without the need for a separate phone or tablet to see what your drone sees.

The 3-axis camera stabilizer can be removed from the drone and attached to the included Karma Grip for capturing ultra-smooth handheld and gear-mounted footage.

Karma will be available October 23rd.

Learn more about Karma HERE.

GoPro Plus and Quik Apps - Access, Edit and Share Anytime, Anywhere.

GoPro Plus - Game-Changing Convenience.

Offloading and enjoying footage from a GoPro is now as easy as plugging it in to charge. When a HERO5 camera is charging, it can auto-upload photos and videos to GoPro Plus, a cloud-based subscription service that makes it easy to access, edit and share GoPro content anytime, anywhere. Editing and sharing has never been easier with this game-changing experience.

A GoPro Plus subscription also unlocks additional premium benefits:

Access to an Expansive Library of Music Soundtracks for Editing

20% off Mounts and Accessories at GoPro.com

Exclusive Access to GoPro Apparel

Premium Support

GoPro Plus supports all camera models* with a minimal rate per month after a free trial. It will be available in the United States on October 2nd and in additional markets beginning January, 2017. Learn more HERE.

Quik App - Mobile and Desktop Editing Made Awesome.

Editing and sharing content is easy thanks to the Quik app for mobile and desktop. As the name implies, Quik enables users to quickly produce high-quality videos that are fun to create and easy to share.

Using Quik for desktop is simple. Import your videos, pick your favorite moments, choose a soundtrack from a library of songs, and Quik will automatically edit your video to the beat of the music.

The Quik Mobile App - with more than 17 million downloads -- is a fast, easy way to create awesome videos. In just seconds, Quik analyzes your photos and video clips to find the best moments, adds beautiful transitions and effects, and syncs everything to the beat of the music.

Learn more about Quik for mobile and desktop HERE.

Additional New Products

GoPro is also launching several new accessories later this year:

Quik Key, a key-chain, micro-USB card reader that plugs into your phone to quickly transfer photos and videos from your GoPro.

REMO, a voice-activated remote that extends the voice control range of HERO5 cameras while providing one-button remote control.

Learn more about GoPro's new mounts and accessories HERE.

AboutGoPro, Inc.(NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro, Inc.is transforming the way people visually capture and share their lives. What began as an idea to help athletes self-document themselves engaged in their sport,GoProhas become a standard for how people capture themselves engaged in their interests, whatever they may be. From extreme to mainstream, professional to consumer,GoProenables the world to capture and share its passion in the form of immersive and engaging content.

GoPro, HERO, Karma, and Session, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks ofGoPro Inc.inthe United Statesand other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visithttp://www.gopro.comor connect withGoProonFacebook,Instagram,LinkedIn,Pinterest,Twitter,YouTube, andGoPro'sThe Inside Line.

*GoPro Plus is a subscription service available in select territories. Visit gopro.com/plus for info and availability. Only HERO5 Cameras support auto-uploading to the cloud while charging. Other GoPro camera models can upload to GoPro Plus via the Quik App for desktop.

