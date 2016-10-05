To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 5 October 2016



Announcement no. 85/2016



Cash Flows



Pursuant to S. 27a (1) of the Danish Securities Trading Act, we hereby publish cash flow data on bonds issued by BRFkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.



The information will also be available on BRFkredit's web site at brf.com.



For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at www.nasdaqomxnordic.com.



Questions may be addressed to Lenn Mikkelsen Bloch, Senior Analyst, tel. (+45) 45 26 23 96.



Yours sincerely BRFkredit



Søren Winkler Head of Analysis



Direct phone (+45) 45 26 29 30 E-mail swi@brf.dk



Web: brf.dk



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=588790