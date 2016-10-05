

- BARCLAYS CUTS STAGECOACH GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 240 (255) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES HENDERSON PRICE TARGET TO 270 (215) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES BHP BILLITON PRICE TARGET TO 1290 (1230) PENCE - 'HOLD' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES RIO TINTO PRICE TARGET TO 3245 (3230) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS SHELL B PRICE TARGET TO 2225 (2230) PENCE - 'CONVICTION BUY LIST' - GOLDMAN RAISES BP PRICE TARGET TO 418 (400) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JEFFERIES CUTS STAGECOACH GROUP PLC PRICE TARGET TO 230 (280) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JPMORGAN CUTS VODAFONE PRICE TARGET TO 295 (300) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT'



