Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2016) - RewardStream Solutions Inc., (TSXV: REW) (FSE: JL4L) (WKN: A2APX1) ("RewardStream" or the "Company"), a world leader in referral marketing solutions for telecommunications, financial services and e-commerce providers, has announced the launch of the Refer a Friend program for iPromo, an online provider of high quality promotional products for more than 45,000 customers around the world, including most Fortune 500 companies.

"We are excited to be supporting iPromo as they seek to grow their business through the power of referrals," said Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of RewardStream. "iPromo offers their customers exceptional products and services through their online e-Commerce platform, and now they'll be able to leverage their strong customer relationships to acquire new business through referrals. We are proud that our efforts are improving the business results for a growing number of e-Commerce businesses."

iPromo customers will be able to refer their friends and business colleagues using email, social media applications and word-of-mouth via iPromo's new refer a friend program running on RewardStream. The RewardStream platform handles all of the online interactions, data analysis, fraud detection and reward management, making it a simple, integrated offering for iPromo.

"iPromo places a high value on our loyal customers, and we're delighted to be able to reward them for their business referrals," said Leo Friedman, CEO at iPromo. "We know how important referrals are to our business, and we love being able to make our promotional products and services available to new customers."

RewardStream allows online shoppers to refer their friends to those stores seamlessly while shopping online. Advocates and their friends can be rewarded for their referrals and all activity is tracked in RewardStream's high-volume and scalable referral platform. RewardStream offers the largest number of referral options with support for email, Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, text message, WhatsApp, face to face and many other social channels.

iPromo customers can learn more about the Refer a Friend program here (https://ipromo.sparkrefer.com/public/home.pg).

About iPromo LLC

Established in 1999, iPromo is a smaller company with big company benefits and a warm familial feel. iPromo helps more than 45,000 organizations, including most Fortune 500 companies, discover and implement powerful product driven branding solutions. Their wide variety of personalized products provides flexibility to clients with any budget and allows them to choose from inexpensive yet memorable gifts to executive promotions that deliver results. Now that the branded tech market is hotter than ever, iPromo makes it easy for its clients to stand out with custom shaped USB flash drives, power banks, privacy screens, bluetooth products, selfie sticks, and of course traditional promotional products.

About RewardStream Solutions Inc.

RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders - customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all of our clients. RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client's referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Envision Financial, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit www.rewardstream.com.

