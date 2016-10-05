StorageCraft Launches New Global Partner Program to Keep Pace with Expanding Solutions Offerings











Re-designed portal, expanded training curriculum and new program benefits recognize the critical role of partners in backup and recovery

DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageCraft® partners now protect the data important to them and their clients with a wide range of intelligent business continuity solutions, such as StorageCraft ShadowProtect® SPX, the award-winning data protection solution at VMworld. A new partner program, rolling out globally, provides the training and margin benefits that reward the most productive channel partners who are discovering the many benefits of StorageCraft, including the continued introduction of new offerings to meet the changing requirements for business continuity customers.

The backup and recovery industry is changing rapidly requiring the channel to keep up with technical advances. That is why the new StorageCraft Partner Network features are so relevant. Engineering Certification is now achievable through a redesigned online curriculum. These eLearning resources will help partners stay current on new intelligent business continuity solutions, like StorageCraft Cloud Services' for onsite to offsite cloud disaster recovery and Gillware Online Backup, which uses sophisticated analytics to identify the data that should be backed up and the data that should not. Partners will also have the opportunity to use the soon-to-be-released StorageCraft Cloud to Cloud, a data protection solution for Microsoft Office 365, Google Apps, Salesforce.com and Box. When used in combination, these solutions provide even more efficient and rapid recovery of mission-critical data.

Additionally, eLearning resources will help partners maximize their benefits available to them, such as the tiered pricing structure for Silver, Gold and Platinum partners. The StorageCraft Partner Network features a redesigned single-login, self-service portal that allows MSPs and VARs to easily manage their StorageCraft accounts. The Network also provides benefits such as profit margin enhancements, deal registration and powerful automated marketing tools. Because of all the advancements in business continuity solutions, an unprecedented "Recovery Guarantee" will be soon be announced that sets StorageCraft apart from any other recovery solution on the market.

"StorageCraft has built a loyal 11,000-member Partner Network because we have developed strong relationships, provided meaningful benefits and delivered intelligent solutions. We understand that for the company to be successful, our partners must be successful. The new StorageCraft Partner Program reinforces that principle," said Marvin Blough, vice president of worldwide sales.

"The program, products, and benefits associated with the StorageCraft Partner Network will help our partner community capture more market share, improve profits, and offer their customers peace of mind, while protecting mission-critical data and systems with one of the IT industry's most trusted brands in backup and recovery," said Bill Botti, executive vice president of the Wayside Technology Group and Lifeboat Distribution.

The StorageCraft Partner Network has four levels: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Authorized Reseller. The tier-based features include, but are not limited to:

A new self-service portal that includes the ability to quickly purchase and renew StorageCraft licenses, as well as access to marketing resources.

Aggressive deal registration discounts that allow partners to increase their profit margin.

Unlimited access to sales and technical eLearning resources.

Discounts for resellers and government, non-profit and education organizations.

Discounts for onsite instructor-led classroom training.

Access to joint marketing development funds for events and materials.

Access to beta products.

IT service providers who want to learn how membership in the StorageCraft Partner Network can accelerate their business can visit www.storagecraft.com/partnerships.

Even before the arrival of the revised program, the StorageCraft Partner Network has been regarded as one of the best in the IT channel. Earlier this year, StorageCraft earned its fourth-consecutive 5-Star rating in the CRN 2016 Partner Program Guide and on Sept. 26, the company received its third-consecutive placement in the CRN Cloud Partner Guide.

About StorageCraft Technology Corp.

The StorageCraft family of companies, founded in 2003, provides best-in-class backup, disaster recovery, system migration and data protection solutions for servers, desktops and laptops. StorageCraft delivers software products that reduce downtime, improve security and stability for systems and data, and lower the total cost of ownership. For more information, visitwww.storagecraft.com.

StorageCraft and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

