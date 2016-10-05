

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Elanco U.S., Inc., a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), announced an agreement to acquire Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc.'s (BIVI) U.S. feline, canine and rabies vaccines portfolio as well as a fully integrated manufacturing and R&D site for $885 million. The sale of BIVI's U.S. pet vaccines business and Fort Dodge manufacturing site is a required step toward the acquisition of Merial by Boehringer Ingelheim. Lilly expects the acquisition to be accretive to GAAP earnings in 2019 and to non-GAAP earnings in 2018.



The acquisition is anticipated to close by early 2017, subject to approval by the Federal Trade Commission and also subject to antitrust approval and closing of Boehringer Ingelheim's asset swap transaction with Sanofi.



