

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) reported a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $133.68 million, or $0.86 per share. This was up from $103.03 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 52.2% to $817.26 million. This was up from $536.95 million last year.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $133.68 Mln. vs. $103.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -Revenue (Q1): $817.26 Mln vs. $536.95 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 52.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 to $3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $3.2 Bln - $3.3 Bln



