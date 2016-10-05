

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production decreased unexpectedly in August, after rebounding in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.



Industrial production fell a calendar-adjusted 4.8 percent year-over-year in August, defying economists' expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent. In July, production had risen 5.5 percent.



The industry for fabricated metal products was the sub-sector that showed the largest decrease, while the electronics industry showed the largest increase, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dipped 4.1 percent from July, when it climbed by 1.5 percent. It was expected to rise by 0.5 percent.



The statistical office also revealed that industrial orders declined 5.6 percent annually in August, reversing a 5.8 percent gain a month ago. That was below the 4.5 percent hike expected by economists.



Month-on-month, industrial orders plunged 9.8 percent in August, in contrast to economists' forecast for an increase of 0.3 percent.



