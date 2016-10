Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2016) - Alternative IQ today announced the Top Contenders for the 2016 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry. The awards will be presented on Tuesday, October 18th at a Gala Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto following a half-day Hedge Fund Conference.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds of the year, recognizing winners in 4 categories as well as the Overall Best 2016 Canadian Hedge Fund. The hedge fund awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata managing the tabulation of the data to determine the winners.

In alphabetical order, the Top Contenders for 2016 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are:

Equity Focused:

Best 1 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio Anson Investments Master Fund Agilith North American Diversified Fund Anson Investments Master Fund Canoe Energy Alpha Fund BloombergSen Partners Fund Broadview Dark Horse LP Ewing Morris Opportunities Fund Calrossie Partners Fund Calrossie Partners Fund Front Street Canadian Energy Resource Fund DKAM Capital Ideas Fund DKAM Capital Ideas Fund Picton Mahoney Global Long Short Resource Fund Fiera Long Short Equity Fund Fiera Long Short Equity Fund Polar Micro-Cap Fund Formula Growth Hedge Fund Goodwood Milford Fund Primevestfund Maxam Diversified Strategies Fund Hirsch Performance Fund Rivemont Absolute Return Fund ROMC Fund Maxam Diversified Strategies Fund Teraz Fund Turtle Creek Equity Fund ROMC Fund Vision Strategic Opportunity Fund Venator Founders Fund Venator Founders Fund

Credit Focused:

Best 1 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio Algonquin Debt Strategies Fund Aurion Income Opportunities Fund Aurion Income Opportunities Fund Avondale Income Fund Crystal Wealth Enlightened Factoring Strategy Crystal Wealth Enlightened Factoring Strategy Cortland Credit Strategies East Coast Performance Fund East Coast Performance Fund Crystal Wealth Enlightened Factoring Strategy Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund Crystal Wealth Strategic Yield Media Fund Marret Investment Grade Hedged Strategies Fund Marret Investment Grade Hedged Strategies Fund Dynamic Credit Absolute Return Fund Picton Mahoney Income Opportunities Fund Picton Mahoney Income Opportunities Fund Fiera Capital Income Opportunities Fund RP Debt Opportunities Fund RP Debt Opportunities Fund RP Debt Opportunities Fund RP Fixed Income Plus RP Fixed Income Plus RP Select Opportunities Fund Stornoway Recovery Fund Stornoway Recovery Fund YTM Capital Credit Opportunities Fund Venator Income Fund Venator Income Fund

Market Neutral:

Best 1 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada) Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada) Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada) Arrow Curvature Market Neutral Fund Arrow Curvature Market Neutral Fund Arrow Curvature Market Neutral Fund CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund CC&L Market Neutral Fund CC&L Market Neutral Fund CC&L Q Market Neutral Fund Group CC&L Q Market Neutral Fund Group CC&L Q Market Neutral Fund Group Curvature LP Curvature LP Curvature LP EHP Guardian Fund Fiera Market Neutral Equity Fund Fiera Market Neutral Equity Fund FDP Market Neutral Private Portfolio Norrep Market Neutral Income Fund Norrep Market Neutral Income Fund HGC Arbitrage Fund Ross Smith Capital Investment Fund Ross Smith Capital Investment Fund Vertex Arbitrage Fund SG US Market Neutral Fund SG US Market Neutral Fund WARATAH Energy WARATAH One Fund WARATAH One Fund

Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy: