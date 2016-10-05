NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Mizuho has named Mauricio Voorduin as Managing Director and Head of Structuring for its Latin America corporate and investment banking business. In his new role, Voorduin will be responsible for building out Mizuho's structuring advisory capabilities with Latin America corporates and expand the range of value-added and innovative solution offerings for the firm's core client base in the region. He will report to David Costa, Managing Director and Head of Latin America Corporate Finance for Mizuho.

Voorduin joins Mizuho with close to twenty years of experience originating, structuring and executing advisory, financing and transactional banking deals across multiple sectors for corporate, institutional and government clients throughout Latin America.

Prior to Mizuho, Voorduin held a number of senior positions with HSBC in Mexico and New York, including Managing Director and Head of Financial Institutions in Mexico; Head of Public Sector, Natural Resources and Energy in Mexico; and Head of Americas Public Sector Coverage. He began his career in Citigroup's corporate and investment banking group focusing on financial institutions and public sector clients in Mexico.

"Enhancing our structuring and capital markets advisory capabilities is vital to the continued growth of Mizuho's Latin America client coverage business," stated Costa. "With his extensive transaction experience, strong business development track record and comprehensive knowledge of the competitive landscape, opportunities and market dynamics in the region, Mauricio is a significant addition to our expanding Latin America franchise."

In Latin America, Mizuho is one of the leading syndicated finance and project finance banks with top bookrunner and lead arranger league table positions and a number of "Deal of the Year" awards for successfully closed client transactions in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and throughout the region.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas comprises several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho's operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG) is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 56,000 employees working in over 900 offices in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. At the end of March 2016, its total assets were $1.8 trillion.

Contact:

Patrick Phalon

(212) 282-3867



