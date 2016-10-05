Regulatory News:

The Procter Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)(Paris:PGP) announced today that the final proration factor of 15.0123% for its exchange offer in connection with the separation of P&G's global fine fragrances, salon professional, cosmetics and retail hair color businesses, along with select hair styling brands (collectively, "P&G Specialty Beauty Brands"). A total of 690,798,524 shares of P&G common stock were validly tendered in exchange for 409,726,299 shares of common stock of Galleria Co., the corporation formed to hold P&G Specialty Beauty Brands. The exchange offer successfully closed on September 30, 2016.

Galleria Co. was formerly a wholly owned subsidiary of P&G. On October 1, 2016, pursuant to the previously announced merger, Galleria Co. merged with and into a subsidiary of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Coty.

Pursuant to the exchange offer and based on the final count by the exchange agent, a total of 690,798,524 shares of P&G common stock were tendered prior to the expiration of the exchange offer, including 1,487,419 shares of P&G common stock tendered by odd-lot shareholders not subject to proration, whose shares were fully accepted in the exchange offer. All remaining tendered shares of P&G common stock were accepted in the exchange offer on a pro rata basis using the final proration factor of 15.0123%. Shares of P&G common stock tendered but not exchanged due to proration will be returned to tendering shareholders.

Under the terms of the exchange offer, fractional shares of Coty common stock will not be issued. Instead, fractional shares will be aggregated and sold, and the net cash proceeds of such sale will be distributed to tendering P&G shareholders otherwise entitled to fractional interests.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to P&G's business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. P&G undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Information

Galleria Co. and Coty have filed registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") registering the shares of Galleria Co. common stock and shares of Coty class A common stock to be issued to P&G shareholders in connection with the P&G Specialty Beauty Brands transaction. Coty has also filed a definitive information statement on Schedule 14C with the SEC that has been sent to the shareholders of Coty. In connection with the exchange offer for the shares of P&G common stock, P&G filed on September 1, 2016 a tender offer statement on Schedule TO with the SEC. P&G shareholders are urged to read the prospectus included in the registration statements, the tender offer statement and any other relevant documents because they contain important information about Galleria Co., Coty and the proposed transaction. The prospectus, information statement, tender offer statement and other documents relating to the proposed transaction can be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The documents can also be obtained free of charge from P&G upon written request to The Procter Gamble Company, c/o D.F. King Co., Inc., 48 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005 or by calling (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers) and (877) 297-1747 (for all other callers) or from Coty upon written request to Coty Inc., Investor Relations, 350 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10118 or by calling (212) 389-7300.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

