NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Hidalgo Communications, a technology and telecommunications consulting firm that architects, delivers and supports purpose-built IT solutions and services, announces today that it has earned a place in the annual list of leading publication CIOReview as one of the 20 Most Promising IT Infrastructure Solution Providers 2016.

"We are happy to announce Hidalgo Communications as among the 20 Most Promising IT Infrastructure Solution Providers 2016," states Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "This recognition reinforces Hidalgo Communications' position as a trusted advisor that functions as an extension of your organization, whether your company is relocating an office or setting up multinational data center."

"The entire team at Hidalgo Communications appreciates this recognition and is further inspired to focus its efforts on identifying leading IT solutions for our vast enterprise customers, agents and service provider partners," comments Anthony Hidalgo, CEO of Hidalgo Communications.

Hidalgo Communications specializes in reducing technology expenditures while enhancing overall solutions in a 100% client-focused environment. All its solutions leverage best-of-breed technology vendors to provide a broad suite of value-based solutions including the project management and delivery of virtualization, cloud, data center, collaboration, security, mobility, IP, voice, and network infrastructure.

For more information about Hidalgo Communications, visit www.hidalgocommunications.com

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising IT Infrastructure Solution Providers 2016" in the U.S. and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info: http://www.cioreview.com