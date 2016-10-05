Regulatory News:

Destia Group Plc (HEX:DES)

Stock Exchange Release

Taru Salo (36) has been appointed as Executive Vice President Human Resources and member of Destia's Management team. She will report to President and CEO Hannu Leinonen. Salo will start in Destia at latest by 28 November 2016.

M.Sc. (Econ.) Taru Salo currently works in Helvar Oy as Global HR Manager. She has previously worked in various HR positions in Componenta Oyj and Gigantti Oy.

"I warmly welcome Taru to Destia. Taru is an experienced professional of HR with versatile experience of business-oriented HR processes. She has especially a solid knowledge of change management, IT solutions and development of competencies that we need as we develop Destia over a longer time span", says Hannu Leinonen.

The current Executive Vice President Human Resources Laura Ahokas leaves the company. Ahokas has worked in Destia since 2012.

"Laura Ahokas has had a significant role in the development of Destia's HR operations. We jointly have agreed that at the beginning of the second three-year period of our strategy it is an opportune moment for the change. I want to thank Laura for her contribution to the company and wish her all the best in the future," says Hannu Leinonen.

DESTIA GROUP PLC

Corporate Communications

Destia: Destia is a Finnish infrastructure and construction service company. We build, maintain and design traffic routes, railways, industrial and traffic environments as well as complete living environments. In 2015 the company's revenue was over MEUR 460. With 1 500 dedicated experts we build the bigger picture, piece by piece. www.destia.fi/en

