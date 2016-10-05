

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of VF Corp. (VFC) announced that President & COO Steven Rendle will become the company's CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2017. Rendle will succeed CEO Eric Wiseman who will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of VF's Board.



As President & CEO, Rendle will have responsibility for VF's strategic direction, successful implementation and achievement of its near- and long-term growth plan, and day-to-day global operations. Rendle has more than 30 years of experience in the specialty outdoor and action sports industry, 16 of which have been with VF.



