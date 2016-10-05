SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- WildWorks, the leading developer of online worlds and free-to-play games, today announced several new partnerships with well-respected licensees. Under these new deals, licensing partners will develop toys, jewelry, bedding, clothing, and comics, among other accessories, based on the Animal Jam brand.

Animal Jam, the #1 social network for kids in the U.S., has increased its number of licensing partners in recent years in an effort to strengthen its brand among a wider consumer base. With more than 60 million registered users in more than 200 countries, Animal Jam offers players the opportunity to chat with friends, play games, and learn about the natural world around them.

"We're excited to announce this next phase of strategic licensing partnerships ahead of Brand Licensing Expo," said Clark Stacey, CEO of WildWorks. "The enthusiasm we've received from our Animal Jam players has been incredible, and we're honored to be working with so many trusted partners."

New licensing partners and their accompanying territories include:

Mad Dog Concepts - Sleepwear, US/CA

Jay Franco & Sons - Bedding, US/CA

Banter Toys - Trading Cards & fun packs, AU/NZ

TCG Toys - Board games & puzzles, US/CA

Jacmel - Fashion jewelry, US/CA

ASO - Bandages & first aid kits, US/CA

Classic Time - Watches, US/CA

Fiesta Toy - Amusement, US/CA

Dynamite Comics - Comics, worldwide

INTIMO - Girls underwear & sets, US/CA

Make It Real - Craft products, US/CA

CJ Products/Pillow Pets - Pillow pets, US/CA

Identity Toys - Branded Find It Game, US/CA

"We have a super sweet licensing program with a lot of great partners onboard. We're looking forward to an amazing 2017 when most products will be launching," said Jeffrey Conrad, Founder of Peeko, WildWorks' licensing agent of record in the U.S.

WildWorks representatives will be exhibiting at Brand Licensing Europe from October 11-13, 2016, at Booth E80. To learn more about Animal Jam, visit www.animaljam.com.

About WildWorks

WildWorks is an interactive entertainment company that creates super fun games for kids. Its audience expertise, brilliant game design, and dedication to ethical online commerce ensures that both parents and kids feel happy and safe during playtime. A kid's attention is a terrible thing to waste, which is why WildWorks is committed to constantly innovating new ways to educate and delight through purposeful play. For more information, please visit www.wildworks.com.

About Peeko

Peeko creates and manages brands for entertainment and consumer products. They work happily in their studio tucked under the bright blue skies and mountains of Salt Lake City.