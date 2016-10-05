MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - October 05, 2016) - iPerceptions, a global leader in research and audience solutions, today announced that it has appointed Martin Le Sauteur as Chief Executive Officer. Le Sauteur brings over three decades of executive experience in the digital marketing and advertising industries, and joins iPerceptions to further accelerate the company's strong performance and take it to the next phase of growth.

"I am incredibly excited to join the iPerceptions team," said Martin Le Sauteur, Chief Executive Officer at iPerceptions. "iPerceptions is a cutting edge company with solid foundations and strong potential for further growth in both the customer experience and audience data markets. I look forward to working alongside a talented team to push the boundaries of innovation and lead the company into its next chapter of success."

Le Sauteur is a seasoned executive with an impressive track record of leading companies to rapid high-growth success. Le Sauteur joins iPerceptions from Marketel McCann Erickson, an award-winning agency, where he was President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Marketel McCann Erickson, he was President and Chief Executive Officer at Acquisio, one of the fastest-growing companies in North America. At Acquisio, he led the company through the successful integration of several acquisitions, and positioned the company as a leader in the marketing technology space. Before joining the Acquisio team, he was Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Nurun, one of the top 50 interactive agencies in the world.

