

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH) announced that it has successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from court protection, with new equity that will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ARCH. Arch Coal is emerging with more than $300 million of cash on its balance sheet and a debt level of $363 million, consisting of a new term loan and capital leases.



The company's total debt is 7% of what it was prior to restructuring. The company said its cash requirements are expected to be modest, with projected capital spending of $55 million in 2017 and projected debt service of approximately $33 million.



