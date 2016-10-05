Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United Kingdom Power Market Outlook to 2021" report to their offering.

The United Kingdom Power Market report provides a division of the power generation sector based on the type of fuel used into thermal, gas, nuclear and renewables, among others.

The United Kingdom power transmission and distribution networks have also been analysed. An analysis of the key companies involved in the power generation, transmission, and distribution is provided, in addition to an analysis of key upcoming and pipeline projects in each of these segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. PESTLE Analysis

6. The United Kingdom Power Generation Scenario

7. The United Kingdom Power Transmission Network

8. The United Kingdom Power Distribution Network

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s7p93w/united_kingdom

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161005005776/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Electricity