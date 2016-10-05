Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2016) - Thunder Energies Corp. (OTC Pink: TNRG) is developing a novel technology for the detection of nuclear components to prevent the smuggling of nuclear weapons in containers and suitcases.

U.S. President Obama has called nuclear terrorism: "the single most important national security threat that we face."

Current x-ray technology makes it difficult to detect nuclear components because they appear as ordinary metals. Thunder Energies, lead by Italian-US nuclear physicist, Dr. Santilli who's been on the faculty of MIT, Harvard and Boston University, is developing a new technology to detect nuclear components.

Dr. Santilli explains:"We can safely irradiate containers and suitcases with our neutron flux. The market potential of our nuclear detection stations is vast; every port or airport can be equipped with our stations. Our next step is to approach Homeland Security's Domestic Nuclear Detection Office (DNDO) and share our findings with the prospect of a possible collaboration."

If you can't view the video:

http://www.b-tv.com/thunder-energies-nuclear-corporate-video/

ABOUT Thunder Energies Corp:

Thunder Energies Corporation is a breakthrough technology company featuring three cutting edge technologies in the fields of optics, nuclear physics and fuel combustion. Thunder Energies is lead by Dr. Ruggero Santilli, CEO and Chief Science Officer.

For more information:

Media Contact: BTV on behalf of Thunder Energies Corp.

Trina Schlingmann trina@b-tv.com or 604-664-7401 x 5

http://www.thunder-energies.com