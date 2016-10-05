

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Center for Science in the Public Interest filed a class action complaint against Pepsico alleging that its 'Naked' line of juice drinks are making false and misleading claims.



The complainants said the company markets the products as highly nutritious and claims to contain the best ingredients. The beverage bottle contains apple juice or other cheaper ingredients.



With 'No sugar added' labels, consumers consider the products as low in sugar. However, Naked line of products contain around six to 15 teaspoons of sugar per serving. The plaintiffs sought injunction to stop PepsiCo's misleading, false, illegal marketing of its Naked beverages.



