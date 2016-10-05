Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Market Report for Endometrial Ablation Devices" report to their offering.

The endometrial ablation market has experienced consistent growth from 2012 to 2016. The modest growth can be attributed to downward pressure on ASP due to past competition in the market. Endometrial ablation procedures are expected to continue to increase, as the European market is still actively growing and has yet to reach saturation. Medical professionals are further fueling the growth of endometrial ablation procedures. In the past the surgery performed to treat menorrhagia (heavy menstrual bleeding) has favored endometrial resection over endometrial ablation. Recently, this trend has started to reverse and endometrial ablation is gaining traction in procedure numbers, eroding the number of endometrial resection procedures being performed annually.

The procedure for endometrial ablation is most commonly performed using the thermal balloon ablation or radiofrequency ablation technique. The procedure numbers can be further broken down into the technique used to perform the endometrial ablation procedure. Competitors in the market normally specialize and offer systems for a single type of endometrial ablation only. This is relevant because there is a correlation between the technique used and the market shares of different competitors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Country Profiles

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1.1 Population

2.1.1.2 Median Age

2.1.1.3 Gdp Per Capita

2.1.1.4 Price Index

3. Endometrial Ablation Device Market

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Uterine Balloon Therapy

3.1.2 Hydrothermal Ablation

3.1.3 Radiofrequency Ablation

3.1.4 Cryoablation

3.1.5 Microwave Ablation

3.1.6 Roller-Ball Ablation

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.3.1 Total Endometrial Ablation Device Market

3.3.2 Thermal Balloon Ablation Device Market

3.3.3 Radiofrequency Ablation Device Market

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Bayer

Karl Storz

Cooper Surgical

Olympus

Richard Wolf

Cook Medical

Johnson Johnson

Astora Women's Health

Vitrolife

Boston Scientific

Hologic



