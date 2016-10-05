

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF.PK) announced that they have begun discussions toward a possible business alliance in the Japanese market in the 'Class-1 category*' which include scooters with a 50 cc engine or electric motor.



With a target timetable of before the end of 2018, Honda would begin supplying 50 cc scooter models to Yamaha as an OEM that are developed based on the Honda TACT and Giorno, 50 cc scooter models Honda currently produces and sells in Japan. Yamaha will sell these models as corresponding models of the Yamaha JOG and Vino.



Honda and Yamaha are currently developing, producing and selling 50 cc business scooter models for the Japanese market, namely the Honda BENLY and Yamaha GEAR, respectively. The two companies will look into the feasibility of the joint development and OEM supply from Honda to Yamaha of a next-generation version of these business scooter models.



For the purpose of further popularizing electric motorcycles mainly in the Class-1 category in Japan, the two companies will look into possible collaboration in the area of establishing the foundation necessary to address various issues relevant to electric motorcycles such as range, charging time, performance and cost. By broadly sharing the achievement of such collaboration with other motorcycle manufacturers and relevant industries in the form of proposals, the two companies will strive to further facilitate the electrification of motorcycle products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX