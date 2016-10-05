

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates remains No. 1 for the 23rd year running on Forbes' list of America's 400 Richest People, with a net worth of $81 billion.



His stake in Microsoft, which he cofounded in 1975 and where he still serves as a board member, accounts for about 13 percent of his fortune, Forbes said Tuesday.



It pointed that soaring stock prices at the hottest tech firms shook up the top of the list this year.



Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos gained $20 billion, more than anyone else in America. That was enough to boost his net worth to $67 billion, making him the second-richest person in the country, even wealthier than Warren Buffett, who finished in third place for the first time in 15 years.



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is now worth $55.5 billion, moved into fourth place, his highest rank ever, while Oracle founder Larry Ellison fell to No. 5 for the first time since 2007.



The country's 400 richest are wealthier than ever, with a combined net worth of $2.4 trillion and an average net worth of $6 billion, both record highs. The minimum net worth for entry was $1.7 billion, the same as it was a year ago. A record 153 billionaires were too poor to make the exclusive club.



