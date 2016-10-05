WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Name of Issuer

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

2. Reason for Notification

ACQUISITION OF VOTING RIGHTS

3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation

FIL LIMITED

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3 above)

SEE SECTION 9

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached

4 OCTOBER 2016

6. Date on which issuer notified

5 OCTOBER 2016

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached

5%

8. Notified details

(A) Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rights - Direct - N/A

Number of voting rights - Indirect - 19,179,837- 5.03%

(B) Financial Instruments

N/A

(C) Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument - N/A

Exercise Price - N/A

Expiration date - N/A

Exercise/conversion period - N/A

Number of voting rights instrument refers to - N/A

Percentage of voting rights - Nominal - N/A % Delta - N/A %

Total A + B + C

Number of voting rights - 19,179,837

Percentage of voting rights - 5.03%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable

Controlled Undertaking Percentage Holding FIL LIMITED 0.00 FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL 5.03 Total 5.03

PROXY VOTING

10. Name of the proxy holder

N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will acquire

N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will acquire voting rights

N/A

13. Additional Information

N/A

14. Contact name

SALLY-ANN HATTON

15. Contact telephone number

fil-regreporting@fil.com, 01737 837148

Notification authorised by:

LORRAINE SPROULE, DEPUTY COMPANY SECRETARY

5 OCTOBER 2016