WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, October 5
John Wood Group PLC ("Company")
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
1. Name of Issuer
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
2. Reason for Notification
ACQUISITION OF VOTING RIGHTS
3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation
FIL LIMITED
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3 above)
SEE SECTION 9
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached
4 OCTOBER 2016
6. Date on which issuer notified
5 OCTOBER 2016
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached
5%
8. Notified details
(A) Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rights - Direct - N/A
Number of voting rights - Indirect - 19,179,837- 5.03%
(B) Financial Instruments
N/A
(C) Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrument - N/A
Exercise Price - N/A
Expiration date - N/A
Exercise/conversion period - N/A
Number of voting rights instrument refers to - N/A
Percentage of voting rights - Nominal - N/A % Delta - N/A %
Total A + B + C
Number of voting rights - 19,179,837
Percentage of voting rights - 5.03%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable
|Controlled Undertaking
|Percentage Holding
|FIL LIMITED
|0.00
|FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL
|5.03
|Total
|5.03
PROXY VOTING
10. Name of the proxy holder
N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will acquire
N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will acquire voting rights
N/A
13. Additional Information
N/A
14. Contact name
SALLY-ANN HATTON
15. Contact telephone number
fil-regreporting@fil.com, 01737 837148
Notification authorised by:
LORRAINE SPROULE, DEPUTY COMPANY SECRETARY
5 OCTOBER 2016