OpenGamma Raises $13.3 Million from Accel and ICAP

Ex-SunGard CEO Also Invests in Push to Become Market Standard for Derivatives Risk

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --OpenGamma, the open source financial software pioneer and leading provider of derivatives risk analytics, has raised $13.3 million from institutional investors. The funds will be used to address increasing demand from financial institutions for more efficient use of capital and technology resources. By deploying an innovative range of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions based on an open source library of standardized derivatives pricing and risk models, OpenGamma is offering a more cost-effective and nimble alternative to legacy, enterprise-wide platforms.

Accel and ICAP are leading the funding, with additional investment from financial technology pioneer, Cristóbal Conde. Conde joined the OpenGamma board in 2014 as an independent non-executive director and is most well-known in his role as President and CEO of SunGard, where he grew the firm over 12 years to become the largest private software and services company in the world.

OpenGamma's solutions address the needs of over-the-counter (OTC) or privately-negotiated derivatives contracts, a $493 trillion marketplace as of end-2015, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The majority of these contracts must now be cleared with a central counterparty; U.S. regulations introduced in September 2016 require even uncleared derivatives to be collateralized. This has increased the complexity and cost of accurately and efficiently allocating capital and resources across derivatives businesses.

"While OpenGamma cut its teeth on open source software, they have embraced the broader shifts in technology," said Bruce Golden, partner at Accel, a leading global venture capital firm. "By focusing on delivering the best-in-class cloud-based, modular solutions for the financial markets, the firm is positioning itself to become the market standard for derivatives risk analytics."

"Our commitment to OpenGamma reflects our belief that the derivatives markets are embracing innovative solutions to address capital and operational challenges," said Jenny Knott, CEO of ICAP's Post-Trade Risk and Information Division. "It also aligns with our strategic focus on market structure that enables clients to optimize their regulatory and financial resources."

ICAP's participation is led by Euclid Opportunities, ICAP's investment arm focused on emerging fintech companies.

During the past two years OpenGamma has built a comprehensive open source library for standardized derivatives analytics. This forms the foundation of its 'risk-as-a-service' analytics solutions, the first of which enables users to accurately measure and compare margin requirements across cleared and non-cleared derivatives. OpenGamma offers three services to its growing list of bank, clearing house and buy-side clients: open source libraries, custom solutions and risk products.

"OpenGamma possesses a rare blend of deep domain knowledge, technological acumen, and the proven ability to quickly deliver production-ready solutions to a broad range of industry participants," said Conde. "As both an advisor and an investor in the firm, I've doubled down on my commitment to helping the firm achieve its important and highly achievable goals."

"We've demonstrated that we are an innovative and effective developer of technology solutions for the financial community," said Peter Rippon, newly-appointed CEO of OpenGamma. "This investment now lets us build from these solid foundations to become a world-class partner and provider of benchmark industry solutions."

Rippon joined OpenGamma in 2014 as COO, after spending two decades in financial software development management at firms including Lehman Brothers and SunGard. Former CEO Mas Nakachi will become Vice Chairman, focusing on OpenGamma's global network of executive relationships and reinforcing its leadership in providing market structure solutions.

Founder and open source pioneer Kirk Wylie recently left the firm to pursue other business interests.

ABOUT OPENGAMMA

OpenGamma is a leading provider of risk analytics for the derivatives markets. The firm is a pioneer in open source financial software, and in 2016 released an award-winning derivatives analytics library for the financial industry, which forms the foundations of its risk products and custom client solutions. In April 2016, it launched 'risk-as-a-service", a suite of cloud-based analytics that will address a broad range of risks facing the derivatives industry against the backdrop of increasing global regulation. Its nimble, flexible and open approach allows its wide range of bank, asset management, hedge fund and clearing house clients to maintain control of development while more effectively managing costs. Based in London, OpenGamma has clients in all the major financial centres of the world. Learn more at opengamma.com.

ABOUT ACCEL

Accel is a leading early and growth-stage venture capital firm, powering a global community of entrepreneurs. Accel backs entrepreneurs who have what it takes to build a world-class, category-defining business. Founded in 1983, Accel brings more than three decades of experience building and supporting hundreds of companies. Accel's vision for entrepreneurship and business enables it to identify and invest in the companies that will be responsible for the growth of next-generation industries. Accel has backed a number of iconic global platforms, which are powering new experiences for mobile consumers and the modern enterprise, including Atlassian, BlaBlaCar, Dropbox, Etsy, Facebook, Flipkart, Fiverr, Funding Circle, Kayak, QlikTech, Simplivity, Slack, Spotify, Supercell, World Remit and others.

More information: http://www.accel.com/| @Accel.

ABOUT ICAP

ICAP is a leading markets operator and provider of post trade risk mitigation and information services. The Group matches buyers and sellers in the wholesale markets in interest rates, credit, commodities, FX, emerging markets and equity derivatives through voice and electronic networks. Through its post trade risk mitigation and information services ICAP helps customers manage and mitigate risks in their portfolios.For more information go towww.icap.com.

Through Euclid Opportunities, ICAP's early-stage fintech investment business, ICAP supports innovative financial technology firms in the areas of post trade risk management, data and financial market applications. Euclid Opportunities forms part of the post trade division of ICAP, which also comprises TriOptima, Traiana, RESET and ICAP Information Services. Portfolio companies include Duco, AcadiaSoft, ENSO Financial Analytics, OpenGamma, Digital Asset Holdings and Abide Financial.

