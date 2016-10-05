Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal plastomers marketreport. This research report also lists three other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the global plastomers market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of key players. Plastomers' production depends on the availability of crude oil or natural gas as a raw material. Thus, their prices fluctuated with the fluctuations in the global crude oil prices.

"Vendors compete on the basis of factors such as innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality. Some of the players are able to decrease market prices because their costs are lower than their competitor's costs. In addition, some of the supplier's financial, technological, and other resources are greater than their competitor's resources, and such players are better able to withstand changes in the market conditions," says Chandrakumar Badala Jaganathan, lead plastics, polymers, and elastomers analyst from Technavio.

The report also states that compliance with the environmental standards is considered to be very important for the global plastomers market. Enforcement of legislation is becoming stricter, and more end-users are increasingly demanding eco-friendly products. The end-users are voluntarily shifting toward technologies and products that produce less carbon footprint after its product cycle. This also helps in improving their brand image and reduces the possibility of incurring high penalties, thus, preventing negative publicity, and also, reduces global pollution.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=52474

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technaviochemicals and materialsresearch analysts identify the following key vendors:

Borealis

Borealis is a provider of chemical and plastic solutions for various industries. Borealis provides plastomers manufactured with the Borceed technology. These plastomers provide a unique combination of flexibility (20-100 megapascal), high mechanical strength, good sealing performance, and high clarity. These properties make them suitable for large varieties of applications such as flexible and rigid specialty compounds for a vast number of end-uses such as wires and cables and automotive acoustics insulations. It offers products under the brand Queo.

Dow Chemical

Dow Chemical offers advanced materials, specialty chemicals, and AgroSciences. Plastomers are available in two segments in Dow Chemical which are as follows:

AFFNITY polyolefin plastomers: These plastomers provide superior sealability, great abuse resistance, and excellent optics. It is used in the advanced sealant performance for various packaging applications such as meats, cheese, dry foods, and flowable material pouches.

VERSIFY plastomers: They are a part of a large family of special ethylene-propylene copolymers that are manufactured with a catalyst with Dow Chemical's proprietary INSITE technology and solution process. The exclusive molecular architecture provides films, fibers, and molded parts with an outstanding combination of excellent optics, sealing performance, elasticity, flexibility, softness, and compatibility.

ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil in three segments of products and services, which include upstream, downstream, and chemicals. ExxonMobil in the plastomers sector offers Exact plastomers, which are used mainly as an impact modifier in polypropylene, and also, as engineered polymers in the automotive interiors, bumpers, and other parts. These are also useful in crack-resistant, rigid, and high impact consumer packaging products, wire and cable applications, and various industrial applications.

SABIC

SABIC is involved in the production of polypropylene, polyethylene, glycols, methanol, thermoplastics, and fertilizers. SABIC'S polyolefin plastomers (POP) products are produced with the use of a new polyethylene technology, Nexlene. These plastomers products are used in various applications of packaging, hygiene, agriculture and industrial films, construction, and consumer products. The Nexlene technology products provide better physical properties, transparency, processability, and organoleptic properties.

Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical provides an extensive range of products, from basic chemicals to high-performance chemicals. Sumitomo Chemical in plastomers sector provides plastomers to its customers through its advanced polymer division. This division is a part of petrochemicals and plastics. The company offers olefin plastomers under the brand names TAFTHREN and ESPRENE SPO.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Smart Polymers Market 2016-2020

Global Formaldehyde Market 2016-2020

Global Bioplastics Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161005005459/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com