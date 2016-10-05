CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- On Thursday, October 6(th), Trevor Daroux, Deputy Chief of the Calgary Police Service and Betty Ann Smith, honorary patron of the Calgary Homeless Foundation and wife of the late Arthur R. Smith, will present this year's winners of the Arthur R. Smith Awards. Each year, CHF hosts the awards to celebrate the courageous people working on the front-lines to end homelessness in Calgary. Each of the three recipients reflects Arthur's compassion and determination to help our neighbours and fellow Calgarians. This year's Arthur R. Smith Awards are made possible by James Stanford, Outstanding Lifetime Philanthropist Award honouree.

WHO: Presenting the Arthur R. Smith Awards ----------------------------------------------------------------- Diana Krecsy, President & CEO, Calgary Homeless Foundation Betty Anny Smith, Honourary Patron, Calgary Homeless Foundation Trevor Daroux, Deputy Chief, Calgary Police Service The Arthur R. Smith Awards were created in the name of the Calgary Homeless Foundation's (CHF's) late founder as a way to recognize and honour innovative, committed and caring front-line employees and volunteers within the homeless-serving sector. To WHAT: continue to honour Mr. Smith's vision, passion and dedication to Housing First and the goal to end homelessness, CHF and the homeless serving sector will recognize those individuals, companies, foundations and donors who have demonstrated their commitment. Thursday, October 6, 2016 WHEN: 4:00pm-6:00pm Fort Calgary Burns West Theater WHERE: 750 9(th) Ave SE T2G 5E1 Calgary Agenda Welcome, Diana Krecsy, President & CEO, CHF Indigenous Blessing, Elder Willie Alexson Betty Ann Smith, Honourary Patron, CHF Announcing Volunteer Group Honouree, Amanda St. Laurent, CUPS Announcing Front-line Employee Honouree, Sarah Knopp, Pathways to Housing Announcing Front-line Team Honourees, Jennifer Eyford, The Alex Firebrand Glass, Julia Reimer, Owner Art Smith Circle of Giving Honourees, Diana Krecsy Friends of Art Smith Honourees, Diana Krecsy Video, Together, Homelessness Doesn't Stand a Chance 4:00: Closing Remarks, Diana Krecsy 4:01: 4:08: 4:11: 4:16: 4:21: 4:27: 4:29: 4:34: 4:41: 4:43:

(i)Interviews and photos will be available after the formal program.

About CHF

The Calgary Homeless Foundation is a catalyst and enabler for Systems and Service Agencies to optimize client success. CHF focuses on four strategic pillars of work; Research and Development, Community Mobilization, Funder of Outcomes and Impact, and Public and Political Will. CHF addresses gaps and identifies best practices to improve the system of care. Through mobilization of collective impact, CHF is committed to moving forward in partnership with the many homeless-serving agencies, the private sector, government partners, the faith community, other foundations and all Calgarians to end homelessness in Calgary. For more information, visit calgaryhomeless.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Calgary Homeless Foundation

Louise Gallagher

Director, Communications

403-615-7607

louise@calgaryhomeless.com



