FRANKFORT, IL--(Marketwired - October 05, 2016) - Kelly Services® (NASDAQ: KELYA) (NASDAQ: KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, continues to observe demand for skilled manufacturing talent across the United States. Reasons are many, including the retirement of experienced workers and technology reshaping skill requirements for advanced work environments created by the modern manufacturing industry.

"While there continues to be an increased demand from our customers for highly skilled manufacturing talent, rapid advancements in the industry and low unemployment are creating a shortage of qualified candidates," said Joe Lampinen, senior director of engineering for Kelly Services. "Currently, nearly 50 percent of the manufacturing talent across the country is 45 years and older. As they begin to retire, this will only compound the shortage of available skilled talent."

Additional research conducted by Kelly Services reveals that in manufacturing positions with the highest expected job growth in the next five years, individuals 45 years and older account for 43 to 59 percent of the workforce.

"There is a need to bridge the gap between the public's perception and the reality of today's modern manufacturing industry," added Lampinen. "Sprawling factories with assembly lines manned by armies of entry-level workers are rapidly becoming obsolete as manufacturers install automation in their plants.

Many are moving toward advanced technology such as additive and connected manufacturing, as well as cutting-edge robotics. The advanced equipment and machinery requires technically skilled workers to program, operate, and maintain them."

A founding sponsor of Manufacturing Day, Kelly Services joins many other sponsors in support of this year's initiative by helping raise awareness of the important role manufacturing plays in local communities, and introducing talent to the careers available in the industry.

Kelly Services is hosting a job fair at its Frankfort, Ill., branch (20500 South La Grange Rd., Frankfort, IL 60423) on Oct. 7, 2016 beginning at 9 a.m. to recruit machine operators for one of the leading diversified manufacturers of specialized industrial equipment and consumables. Job fair details and an application can be found at www.mfgday.com.

As a global leader in providing workforce solutions, Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) (NASDAQ: KELYB) and its subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. In 2016, the Company is commemorating 70 years of industry leadership. Kelly® has a role in managing employment opportunities for more than one million workers around the globe by employing 550,000 of these individuals directly with the remaining workers engaged through its talent supply chain network of supplier partners. Revenue in 2015 was $5.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, & Twitter.

