WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) ("WISeKey") and Indian Potash Limited ("IPL") have announced today in Delhi at the India Economic Summit, part of the World Economic Forum, their cooperation to create a WISeKey technology based cybersecurity ecosystem to enable 140 million farmers (WISeFarmers) to tune into digital economy and IoT using the WISeKey Platform from WISeKey India.

The technology will help in tracing the movement of a bag of fertilizer from factory /port up to the doorstep of the farmer, thus sub serving the larger cause of Direct benefit transfers actively under consideration of the Government of India.

WISeKey reached an agreement that would result in the localization of WISeKey's Cybersecurity Platform in India to serve several markets such as IoT, Cybersecurity and Authentication of objects.

The WISeKey India Joint Venture incorporation and deployment includes the development of a full Root of Trust and Public Key Infrastructure ("PKI") for WISeKey India including a globally trusted Certification Authority under the "Digital India Vision," a campaign launched by the Government of India that has taken major initiatives to make the country e-ready by initiating various e-governance implementations across the country like automation of income tax, passport, Company Law, e-procurement and bidding etc. Public Key Infrastructure forms the backbone for all these initiatives.

The project is aiming to enable the evolution of IPL's end-user base of 140 million farmers with digital identification for people and objects including the secure connection of over 200 distribution channels into a Trusted Cybersecurity Platform enabling farmer empowerment by inclusive eco-systems. Farmers and distributors will be enabled with the latest Digital Identity and IoT technologies allowing them to be authenticated and allowing them preferential tailor made access to data through a trusted exchange between IPL, farmer's communities, government entities and private enterprises. This would be done by providing each WISeFarmer with a cryptographic smart card that once connected to their mobile will give them access to secure services provided by IPL adding digital certificates on their chips at the hardware level to encrypt the communication and authenticate the devices.

The IPL platform will also provide real time traceability to all products produced and distributed by IPL such as fertilizer bags as every object will have a digital certificate of authenticity. It is based on the principle of the traditional paper-based certificate, but instead of using a forgeable piece of paper, a non-duplicable digital certificate is stored on a cryptographic chip or Intelligent Trusted Code embedded into the Fertilizer Bag. This allows manufacturers, distributors or resellers to directly engage with the WISeFarmer to prove the authenticity of the items to their customers, and of course, for the customers to securely engage with IPL and their ecosystem over the Internet.

About IPL

IPL's mission is to provide efficient, consistent and cost effective fertilizers, in addition to knowledge and services to the Indian Farmer. IPL has a customer end-user base of 140 million farmers and 200 company owned distributor channels. The evolution of IPL started sometime before the seeds of 'Green Revolution' got sown in the bed of Indian Agriculture. Indian Potash Limited was incorporated under Indian Companies Act with the objective of import-handling, promotion and marketing of Potash in the entire country. IPL's activities and support it provided to its members are valued by the farmers across the nation, and are recognized by the Sivaraman Committee on Fertilizers as well as the National Commission on Agriculture.

The company handles about four million tons of fertilizer shipments annually, servicing all of India's major and minor ports. With the core competence of IPL being its excellent stevedoring, clearing and forwarding arrangements from and to ports, matching infrastructure of port godowns and warehouses, onshore mobile bagging plants and inland storage facilities at more than 500 strategic locations, the company plans to consolidate these inherent strengths by developing port-related projects as part of its ongoing expansion plan. The efficient management, ship-handling and distribution of a large range of fertilizers to domestic retail outlets through cooperatives continues to be the backbone of IPL for over six decades.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading cybersecurity company and selected as a World Economic Forum Global Growth Company. WISeKey is currently deploying large scale Internet of Things ("IoT") digital identity ecosystems and has become a pioneer of the "4th Industrial Revolution" movement launched this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") integrates wearable technology with secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, and empowers IoT and wearable devices to become secure transactional devices. The RoT serves as a common trust anchor, which is recognized by the operating system and applications, to ensure the authenticity, confidentiality and integrity of on-line transactions. With the cryptographic RoT embedded on the device, the IoT product manufacturers can use code-signing certificates and a cloud-based signature as a service to secure interactions among objects and between objects and people. WISeKey has patented this process in the USA as it is currently used by many IoT providers.

