Research and Markets - Global mAb Biosimilars Market 2016-2020: Rituxan/MabThera, Remicade, Herceptin, Humira, Avastin, Synagis, Erbitux, and Lucentis are Expected to Expire

DUBLIN, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global mAb Biosimilars Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

Biosimilars or follow-on biologics are generic versions of the biopharmaceutical products. These are developed following the patent expiry of an original molecule. Biosimilars have the same biological properties as original drugs and target the same diseases. They have many similarities but are not identical to the reference biopharmaceutical product.



The spending on the global monoclonal antibody (mAb) biosimilars market to grow at a CAGR of 4-7% during the period 2015-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global monoclonal antibody (mAb) biosimilars market 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of mAbs. The report also considers the revenues generated from the sales of drugs that are expected to be launched during the forecast period. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend spurring growth is the emergence of biosimilars. At present, it has been observed that due to the increase in geriatric population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, cancers, and metabolic disorders, has increased. As a result, Biosimilars will play a major role in this scenario. The increased sales of biosimilars are expected to pull down the sales of biologics during the forecast period.



According to the report, one driver that will lead to the growth of this market is the rise in number of patent expiries. A biosimilar can be developed only after the patent expiry of the original product . Many first-generation biopharmaceuticals have expired or will expire during the forecast period. For instance, the patent of drugs such as Rituxan/MabThera, Remicade, Herceptin, Humira, Avastin, Synagis, Erbitux, and Lucentis are expected to expire during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report



What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors



Biocon

Celltrion

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Hospira

Other prominent vendors



3SBio

Accord Healthcare

AET Biotech

Allergan

Amgen

Apotex

Aspen

AstraZeneca

Baxter

Bio Sidus

Biogen

Bionovis

Bioton

BioXpress Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Oncology

Cipla

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals

GSK

Hetero Drugs

iBio

Intas Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals

LG Lifesciences

Lonza

Merck

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Novartis

Pfenex

Pfizer

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Roche Holding

Samsung Biologics

Sanofi

Synthon



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/62bgws/global_mab

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716