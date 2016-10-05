Research and Markets - Global Natural Gas Pipeline Market CAGR Growth of 0.205% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: BP, Cairn, Bechtel

DUBLIN, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Natural Gas Pipeline Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global natural gas pipeline market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 0.205% during the period 2016-2020.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: The current economic scenario is marked by significant collaboration between global economic powers. The global economic bandwagon, with its tow of energy-hungry developing nations, cannot rule out the energy security crises sprouting up.

Therefore, one of the most positive trends that have emerged out of the historical picture is the rising collaboration between nations to share the energy resources. More and more nations are pooling in their resources and signing joint-development pacts for the planning and implementation of oil and gas pipelines.



According to the report, one of the most important questions facing the development of any new gas or broader hydrocarbon reserves is the connectivity to the consumer markets. With the inherent limitations and the risks associated with the other transportation methods, pipelines have evolved as the most opted solution.



The most important factor that favors natural gas pipelines over sea-going LNG tankers is the increasing remoteness of the next-generation reservoirs that might be far inlands. Unlike crude oil, natural gas has only two viable means of transportation, pipelines or LNG tankers. The need for humongous resource for setting up of LNG facilities is likely to driver the players to opt for pipelines.



Companies Mentioned:



What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

ABB

GE Oil & Gas

Saipem

Technip

Enterprise Product Partners

BP

Bharat Petroleum

Cairn

Caspian Pipeline Consortium

China National Petroleum

Inter Pipeline

MOL

Saudi Aramco

Sunoco

Valero Energy

Aker Solutions

Bechtel

Daewoo Engineering & Co



Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Market research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by pipeline types



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Market drivers



PART 09: Impact of drivers



PART 10: Market challenges



PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



PART 16: About the Author

