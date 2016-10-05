Research and Markets - Global Natural Gas Pipeline Market CAGR Growth of 0.205% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: BP, Cairn, Bechtel

DUBLIN, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Natural Gas Pipeline Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global natural gas pipeline market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 0.205% during the period 2016-2020.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: The current economic scenario is marked by significant collaboration between global economic powers. The global economic bandwagon, with its tow of energy-hungry developing nations, cannot rule out the energy security crises sprouting up.
Therefore, one of the most positive trends that have emerged out of the historical picture is the rising collaboration between nations to share the energy resources. More and more nations are pooling in their resources and signing joint-development pacts for the planning and implementation of oil and gas pipelines.
According to the report, one of the most important questions facing the development of any new gas or broader hydrocarbon reserves is the connectivity to the consumer markets. With the inherent limitations and the risks associated with the other transportation methods, pipelines have evolved as the most opted solution.
The most important factor that favors natural gas pipelines over sea-going LNG tankers is the increasing remoteness of the next-generation reservoirs that might be far inlands. Unlike crude oil, natural gas has only two viable means of transportation, pipelines or LNG tankers. The need for humongous resource for setting up of LNG facilities is likely to driver the players to opt for pipelines.
Companies Mentioned:
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned:
- ABB
- GE Oil & Gas
- Saipem
- Technip
- Enterprise Product Partners
- BP
- Bharat Petroleum
- Cairn
- Caspian Pipeline Consortium
- China National Petroleum
- Inter Pipeline
- MOL
- Saudi Aramco
- Sunoco
- Valero Energy
- Aker Solutions
- Bechtel
- Daewoo Engineering & Co
Report Structure:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by pipeline types
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
PART 15: Appendix
PART 16: About the Author
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4ccv53/global_natural
For more information on this topic, please visit the Oil and Gas Exploration and Production section of the Research and Markets Blog.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716