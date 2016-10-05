sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 05.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,364 Euro		-0,026
-0,48 %
WKN: 850517 ISIN: GB0007980591 Ticker-Symbol: BPE5 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,346
5,378
19:29
5,341
5,373
19:29
05.10.2016 | 19:11
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Natural Gas Pipeline Market CAGR Growth of 0.205% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: BP, Cairn, Bechtel

DUBLIN, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Natural Gas Pipeline Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global natural gas pipeline market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 0.205% during the period 2016-2020.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: The current economic scenario is marked by significant collaboration between global economic powers. The global economic bandwagon, with its tow of energy-hungry developing nations, cannot rule out the energy security crises sprouting up.

Therefore, one of the most positive trends that have emerged out of the historical picture is the rising collaboration between nations to share the energy resources. More and more nations are pooling in their resources and signing joint-development pacts for the planning and implementation of oil and gas pipelines.

According to the report, one of the most important questions facing the development of any new gas or broader hydrocarbon reserves is the connectivity to the consumer markets. With the inherent limitations and the risks associated with the other transportation methods, pipelines have evolved as the most opted solution.

The most important factor that favors natural gas pipelines over sea-going LNG tankers is the increasing remoteness of the next-generation reservoirs that might be far inlands. Unlike crude oil, natural gas has only two viable means of transportation, pipelines or LNG tankers. The need for humongous resource for setting up of LNG facilities is likely to driver the players to opt for pipelines.

Companies Mentioned:

  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

  • ABB
  • GE Oil & Gas
  • Saipem
  • Technip
  • Enterprise Product Partners
  • BP
  • Bharat Petroleum
  • Cairn
  • Caspian Pipeline Consortium
  • China National Petroleum
  • Inter Pipeline
  • MOL
  • Saudi Aramco
  • Sunoco
  • Valero Energy
  • Aker Solutions
  • Bechtel
  • Daewoo Engineering & Co

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by pipeline types

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

PART 16: About the Author

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4ccv53/global_natural

For more information on this topic, please visit the Oil and Gas Exploration and Production section of the Research and Markets Blog.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire