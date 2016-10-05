Global Food Enzymes Market Growth at CAGR of 7.42%, 2016-2020 Despite Stringent Rules and Regulations in Developed Regions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global food enzymes market to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Food Enzymes Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers a top-down approach in different application segments.

Developments in protein engineering will be a key trend for market growth. Protein engineering refers to the design of new enzymes or proteins with new functions by changing amino acid sequences by employing recombinant DNA technology. Food enzymes are gaining momentum in the manufacture of products in the different application sectors because of their effective catalytic properties. New developments in biotechnology and protein engineering are providing a platform for the efficient development of enzymes with improved properties.

According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be prospects for food enzymes in dairy industry. The production of dairy products such as cheese and lactose-free milk products requires many enzymes. Lipases, lactase, proteases, esterases, and catalase are used significantly in the dairy industry. Proteases such as chymosin are used for coagulating milk proteins for the production of cheese. These enzymes accelerate cheese ripening and aid in the modification of characteristics of cheese such as texture, hardness, and taste.

Further, the report states that the global food enzymes market faces a major challenge because of the stringent rules and regulations, especially in developed regions such as the US and Europe. These regulations pertain to permits, regulations for the entry of new players, residual management issues, and expiry dates for certain food products. The objective of imposing these rules and regulations is to ensure safety and protection for consumers.

Key vendors

Amway

BASF

DuPont Danisco

DSM

Novozymes

Other prominent vendors

AB Enzymes

Amano

Aum Enzymes

Nutriteck

Roche

