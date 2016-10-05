Global Playout Automation Market 2016-2020 with BroadStream Solutions, Grass Valley, Harmonic & PlayBox Technology Dominating - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Playout automation is a technology that integrates all the devices involved in a playout chain (such as video routers, switchers, audio servers, channel branding processors, and graphic inserts) in a single device. Playout automation takes control of multiple devices involved in a playout chain, whereas integrated playout automation uses a single device to perform the functions of different devices involved in a playout chain. Playout automation fulfills needs and requirements of a large number of advertisers and viewers by making the programming easy. It can handle complex operations and allows a broadcaster to reduce the operational cost to a large extent. In addition, playout automation is highly flexible in addressing instant changes during events and saves much time and capital expenses.

The global playout automation market to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Playout Automation Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of playout automation.

According to the report, low capital expenses will be a key driver for market growth. The demand for accurate and high-quality content is high due to an increasing number of channels, rising language variation, and fragmentation of content. Video operators are finding new ways to launch new channels, manage these channels, and deliver programs with fewer resources. With high competition among vendors and a low-profit margin, CiaB enables broadcasters to use the existing IT-based platform for playout automation, reducing the capital expense. The broadcasters are not required to incur additional costs to purchase individual devices to prepare the playout chain. This increases operational efficiency and reduces the cost of a broadcasting system by integrating playout and master controls into a single IT-based platform.

Further, the report states that a playout automation device does not have an impressive storage capacity. Many times, broadcasters want or need to reuse content for several purposes, which creates the need to link the playout device to some form of an archive. At this point in time, broadcasters need a system with a fully scalable storage capacity and bandwidth that is capable of storing any amount of data for the plethora of content on different channels. Hence, low or insufficient capacity for storage poses a challenge to the growth of the global playout automation market.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

BroadStream Solutions

Grass Valley

Harmonic

PlayBox Technology

Other prominent vendors

Aveco

Avid Technology

Crispin

Dalet Digital Media Systems

Etere

Evertz Microsystems

Florical Systems

HARDATA

IBIS

Imagine Communications

Konan Digital

Media-Alliance

NVerzion

Pebble Beach Systems

Pixel Power

Rascular

SI Media

Skylark Technology

Snell Advanced Media

VSN

