Research and Markets - Worldwide IOT In Logistics Market 2016-202 With IBM, Microsoft, Intel, SAP, FedEx, XPO Logistics and Cisco Dominating the $1,050.95 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Worldwide IOT In Logistics Market - By Technologies (Cellular Network Technologies, Short Range Technologies), Services, Solutions, End-User and Regions-Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2022" report to their offering.

The Worldwide IoT in Logistics Market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period 2016-2022

At present, North America is leading the market, and Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions. Some of the key players covered in the report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel, SAP, FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics and Cisco Systems, NC. The research report provides a comprehensive review of technologies, services, solutions and end-users. The report will also cover the market in terms of trends, regions and vendor assessment.

Currently, the industry verticals such as aerospace & defense, retail, food & beverages, healthcare and the automotive have started adopting IoT solutions for their logistics operations. In order to track the floor activities and transport activities, the companies are utilizing the connectivity technologies. Some of the technologies which are being used are cellular network technologies (2G, 3G, 4G), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GPRS, NFC and RFID. The companies are also utilizing the IoT technology for fleet management and tracking and monitoring applications.

The study covers and analyzes the Worldwide IoT in Logistics market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 mHealth Market

3.3.2 IoT in Manufacturing

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Infoholic Market Definition

4.3 Market Trends and Impacts

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Ecosystem

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders

6 Technologies: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Cellular Network Technologies

6.3 Short Range Technologies

7 Services: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Consulting Services

7.3 Maintenance Services

7.4 Integration

8 Solutions: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Fleet Management

8.3 Tracking & Monitoring 8.4 Route Optimization

9 End-Users: Market Size and Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Aerospace & Defense

9.3 Retail

9.4 Food & Beverages

9.5 Automotive

9.6 Healthcare

10 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

11 Vendor Profiles

11.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.2 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

11.3 Intel Corporation

11.4 FedEx Corporation

11.5 XPO Logistics Inc.

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

12.2 Joint Ventures (JV)

13 Companies to Watch For

13.1 ICC Logistics Services, Inc.

13.2 Innovative Express Pvt. Ltd.

14 Global Generalists

14.1 HCL Technologies Limited

14.2 Microsoft Corp.

14.3 SAP SE

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8wv4ht/worldwide_iot_in

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716