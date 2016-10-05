Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market to Grow 9.04% by 2020 - Growing Importance of Dermatology in Cosmetic Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global dermatology diagnostic devices market to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% during the period 2016-2020.

Growing importance of dermatology in cosmetic industry will be a key trend for market growth. The rise in skin disorder treatments in cosmetic dermatology field has led to a significant growth in the dermatology diagnostic devices market. Dermatology related cosmetic surgeries are gradually increasing due to growing attraction toward various cosmetic treatments and surgeries among the end-users. Cosmetic dermatology is considered as one of the most advanced fields in the dermatology industry, which gives priority toward improving individuals' aesthetic appearance. The dermatology procedures and relevant medicine emphasize the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of skin diseases. Cosmetic dermatology involves diagnosis and treatment for conditions such as benign skin growth, uneven skin pigmentation, fungal or bacterial infections, acne, and aging.

According to the report, emphasis on early diagnosis will be a key driver for market growth. Early diagnosis of skin cancer improves treatment efficacy and reduces the overall burden on society in terms of investment in research, diagnosis, and treatment. There is a significant focus on early diagnosis and improvement of the detection rate for skin disorders in order to reduce healthcare treatment costs, which will drive the global dermatology diagnostic devices market. Developing countries have to increase their spending dramatically to provide basic health insurance coverage, develop a primary healthcare service, and improve the availability of medications in rural and sub-urban areas. This is expected to result in the reformation of public hospitals and healthcare facilities, thereby propelling the growth of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market.

Further, the report states that one of the major challenges for the market will be stringent regulatory environment.

Key vendors:

Abbott Diagnostics

Heine Optotechnik

Michelson Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

STRATA Skin Sciences

Welch Allyn

