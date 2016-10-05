

5 October 2016



NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (the 'Company')



Conversion between Share Classes



The Company today announces the conversion of a number of Sterling Shares into US Dollar Shares (the 'Conversion'). On the basis of the net asset values of the Company's shares as at 30 September 2016 (and also spot currency exchange rate as at 30 September 2016), the conversion ratio, calculated in accordance with the Company's articles of incorporation, are as follows:



GBP to USD 1.28883693



On the basis of the aggregate level of conversion notices received by the Company, applications will be made for the admission of 32,220 US Dollar Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority (the 'Official List') and the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc (the 'Main Market'). Application will also be made for the cancellation of the listing on the Official List and the Main Market of 25,000 Sterling Shares. It is expected that such applications will become effective and that dealing in the Sterling Shares and US Dollar Shares will commence on 12 October 2016. Accordingly, the Company's issued share capital with effect from 12 October 2016 will be as follows:



1,097,755,679 Sterling Shares (75,000,000 are held in Treasury as at 4 October 2016) 40,806,425 US Dollar Shares (2,972,627 are held in Treasury as at 4 October 2016)



Sterling Shares have 1.6 votes per share and US Dollar Shares have 1 vote per share. Following Conversion (which is expected to take place on 12 October 2016) the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 1,674,242,884. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interests in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms shall have the meaning given to them in the prospectus of the Company dated 30 September 2013.



Note: The issued share capital and total voting rights with effect from 12 October 2016 may be subject to change due to the current on-going transactions in own shares of the Company.



