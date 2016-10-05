Global clinical research leader for emerging and mid-sized companies hires experienced industry experts to strengthen its core service offerings

SynteractHCR, a full-service, international contract research organization (CRO), has appointed three new senior-level managers to strengthen its leadership team internationally. The new hires include Linda Rawlings as executive director strategic development, Pascale Goujard-Paquette as senior director of clinical operations in the EU, and Erin Parker as senior director of global medical operations. These three professionals have had extensive experience in clinical research delivery at a local, international and global level, and across a myriad of therapeutic areas.

Linda Rawlings MSc, FIBMS has joined as executive director strategic development. She is UK-based, reports to Vice President Strategic Development Etienne Drouet and drives clinical development strategy in areas outside of oncology to meet client and operational objectives. She provides executive oversight by interacting with the client and the delivery teams on projects to ensure accurate, high quality, project deliverables and client satisfaction. Having more than 25 years of experience in the CRO, pharmaceutical and medical device sectors, Rawlings has held key positions in both operations and business development leading to a balanced and thorough understanding of both the operational and commercial challenges facing companies in today's ever increasingly competitive environment.

As senior director of clinical operations Europe, Pascale Goujard-Paquette is working from SynteractHCR's Paris office, reporting to Martina Kroener, managing director and vice president European operations. Goujard-Paquette brings to the table almost 30 years of experience in clinical research, both with pharmaceutical companies (Servier, Wyeth) and large CROs, including former roles with PRA and Quintiles where she managed hundreds of professional staff in clinical operations. All SynteractHCR clinical operations teams in Europe report to her. She has two graduate degrees, both a Doctor of Pharmacy and DESS post-graduate degree in health law/regulatory environment, both from the University Paris.

With more than 17 years of industry experience, Erin Parker, RN, MSN becomes the new senior director of global medical operations. She is based in SynteractHCR's Research Triangle Park office in North Carolina, becoming the newest member of the growing global medical and regulatory affairs team. She reports to Dr. Martine Dehlinger-Kremer, vice president of global medical and regulatory affairs. Parker has extensive experience managing safety services across a diverse portfolio of complex domestic and global drug, device, industry and government-sponsored Phase I-IV studies in multiple therapeutic areas.

"Our goal to expand our leadership team with internationally experienced managers who are experts in guiding clients through clinical trials continues to bring additional brain power to our stellar team," said Wendel Barr, CEO. "We are confident that the experts we are adding will continue to help us provide harmonized, high quality service throughout the world."

