According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global swimwear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Swimwear Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The report categorizes the global swimwear market into three major product segments. They are:

Women's swimwear

Men's swimwear

Children's swimwear

Global women's swimwear market

The global women's swimwear market grew by an AAGR of 6% during 2010-2015, primarily driven by the popularity of swimming. The high demand for innovative swimwear such as thermal swimwear and swimsuits that provide UV protection also had a positive impact on the growth of the market. Swimwear that are targeted at the women consumer category are updated more often, as swimsuits are perceived as a part of style statement by many women consumers. Incorporation of the elements of fashion into women's swimwear attracts more women consumers, especially the young crowd (20-34 years). Women's swimwear fashion is led by bold colors, asymmetric designs, African and geometric prints, and the classic yet modern silhouettes.

"While store-based retailing has traditionally been strong for the global swimwear market, the sales dynamics of the market are changing, as vendors are increasingly adopting online platforms," says Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio for outdoor gear. While the strategy of offering products online has helped vendors increase their brand visibility and effectively engage with consumers, it has presented the traditional store-based retailers with a considerable challenge to the extent that many store-based retailers like DICK's Sporting Goods have now started selling their products through online portals.

For small-sized producers of swimwear, offering niche products is a key growth factor. For instance, Germany's lingerie and swimwear maker Anita, which runs its US operations from Fort Lauderdale in Florida, has become popular for its large-sized and maternity suits.

Global men's swimwear market

The growth of the men's swimwear market has paved the way for the development of the new transitional shorts, which are suitable both as swimwear and as casual wear. These shorts have been successful in attracting new consumer demographics. During the period 2010-2015, the men's swimwear market grew by an AAGR of close to 7%.

During the forecast period, vendors that specialize in men's swimwear lines are expected to expand their businesses with product line extensions and innovations. In 2015, after successfully launching the label Frescobol and opening two stores in London, the manufacturer Frescobol Carioca intended to expand the brand's focus into a broader lifestyle proposition. The company recently raised funding from investors including fashion photographer Mario Testino. Some of its newly launched lines of swimwear include Costes Tailored Swim Shorts, Arpoador Sports Swim Shorts, Urca Sports Swim Shorts, and Copacabana Tailored Swim Shorts.

"A new line of swimwear labels is following the wake of Orlebar Brown, which is tapping the demographic of affluent professionals and hoping that its beach and swim focused lines will act as foothold from which it will be able to build broader lifestyle brands," says Brijesh.

Global children's swimwear market

Vendors operating in the global children's swimwear market exhibit a wide range of new swimwear lines in swim shows, as part of their marketing strategy. For instance, during 20-23 July, 2013, within just one year at the annual Swimwear Association of Florida's SwimShow, the children's swimwear category reported close to a 24% sales growth compared to 2012, and more swimwear lines for children were added for this year's show.

The US continues to be a key market for children's swimwear. In the US, the emphasis on fitness activities including swimming is evident, more so considering the prevailing high rates of childhood obesity in the country. To that end, swimming is considered as one the most popular recreational activities by the majority of children in the 7 to 17-year age group. In order to allure more consumers, manufacturers of children's swimwear have started offering innovative designs and options for children's beachwear.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

American Apparel

Arena Italia

Perry Ellis

Speedo

Wacoal

