Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Developing Effective Training Skills in the Pharma Industry" conference to their offering.

This intensive course will enable you to understand how to train others effectively through interactive discussions, exercises and practical examples. Using a proven and best practice framework for training, this programme will equip you with the confidence, skills, techniques and knowledge to design, deliver, evaluate, identify training needs and implement a successful training strategy in your role. There will be plenty of opportunity for sharing experiences and best practice training approaches with other participants during group discussions.

Key Objectives

Understand the principles of training, how people learn and applying this to how you train

Build your confidence in planning and designing training sessions or courses

Understand how to carry out training needs analysis and how to develop a training strategy

How to develop training plans and records for employees to comply with EU and FDA inspection requirements

Develop relevant methods to evaluate the effectiveness and value of your training

Agenda

Introduction and Objectives

How Do Adults Learn?

Training Needs Analysis, Developing a Training Strategy and Training Plans in the Pharma Industry

Planning and Designing a Training Programme in the Pharma Industry

Delivering Training to High Standards

Energizing the Learner Interactive Sessions for GxP and SOP Training

Evaluation of Training Programmes

