Technavio has announced the top 10 leading vendors in their recentglobal amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) marketreport. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers influencing market growth and the challenges faced by vendors and the market as a whole.

AAVs are employed to conduct mechanized operations and for providing combat support in subsequent operations ashore. Such vehicles enable offshore shipping through rough seas and are also capable of traversing beaches, crossing rough terrain, and performing high-speed operations on roads. AAVs are equipped with armor to provide the ground combat element (GCE) as well as land and water operation capabilities. These vehicles are capable of restricting the enemies across land or water.

Competitive vendor landscape

In-house manufacturing capabilities, product offerings, global footprint network, R&D investments, newer technologies, and strong client base have become the key areas to have an edge over the competitors. Factors like global economic recovery, the growth in the defense sector, and R&D investments have opened the room for opportunities for defense vendors to compete and grow.

"The global AAV market is highly competitive, and vendors compete based on cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. In order to survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for the vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality AAVs with latest technology and materials," says Moutushi Saha, a lead defense research analyst from Technavio.

BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin are the two leading vendors in the market, which compete in terms of availability, price, quality, and technology. Their focus is primarily on the implementation of lightweight materials, more electric technologies, and robust systems.

Top 10 AAV market vendors

BAE Systems

BAE Systems was founded followed by a merger between the defense arm of General Electric, Marconi Electronic Systems, and British Aerospace. It operates in 40 countries globally. As of December 2015, the company had a total workforce of 82,500 employees globally. The company introduced its first AAV in 1984, and thereafter the vehicle has earned a reputation for its rugged durability and superior mobility for transporting troops and cargo from ship to shore.

General Dynamics

The company operates in many countries having contracted upgrade programs worldwide. The company has developed several unique methodologies in the areas of the tank and vehicle upgrades, up-armoring of light vehicles, development of combat engineering equipment, and modernization of artillery systems.

Lockheed Martin

The company designs and develops a range of manned, unmanned, transport, and combat vehicles. The vehicles are rugged and high-tech, and they offer proven and intelligent capabilities for the users. The company has also developed the DUKW ACV and C-130 Hercules amphibious aircraft (also called as airlifter) that helps in the transport of infantry units and cargo from ship to shore.

Northrop Grumman

The company provides navigation solutions, tactical vehicle and sustainment-level maintenance, combat equipment maintenance, tactical logistics support planning, repair parts supply and management services, and operations staffing for different classes of armored land vehicles ranging from heavy battle tanks to wheeled vehicles for the infantry.

Thales

The company furnishes ground vehicle solutions, irrespective of the platform or type of mission to be fulfilled, ranging from stand platform to multiplatform. It has developed military land vehicles such as Recce, infantry carrier, combat support, and recovery transport vehicles.

Iveco

Iveco Defence Vehicles, an Italy-based company, provides innovative special purpose, logistics, multirole, and armored vehicles for defense and civil protection applications.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

MHI, a Japan-based vendor, provides support in land-based, naval, and airborne national defense, through the development of equipment based on leading-edge technologies.

Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense, an US-based vendor, provides heavy, medium, light, and highly protected tactical military wheeled vehicles tactical vehicles and life cycle sustainment services to military forces globally.

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles GmbH

RMMV, a joint-venture between the German companies MAN Nutzfahrzeuge and Rheinmetall, provides solutions for armored and unarmored military transport, command, and role-specific vehicles for the armed forces globally.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

SAIC, an US-based vendor, provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services armed forces globally by supporting in peace keeping and humanitarian missions to major conflicts and combating terrorism, cybercrime, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

