BLOOMINGTON, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- The 9th Annual Walk to End Hunger will return to the Mall of America® on Thanksgiving morning, November 24th, 7 to 10 am. Thousands of Minnesotans are expected to walk once again to raise money for 12 area hunger relief organizations.

This year's event, created by the Minnesota Hunger Initiative and presented by the Mosaic Company, will feature several changes, including a new walk route, the Minnesota Vikings Skol Line, other entertainment, and the addition of four "fun zones."

The WTEH has raised more than $2 million in eight years to provide financial support for hunger issues facing Twin Cities metro area residents. Walk proceeds are funneled back to the 12 hunger relief organizations: Aliveness Project; The Food Group; Hunger Solutions; ICA Foodshelf; Keystone Community Services; Loaves and Fishes; Meals on Wheels; Minnesota FoodShare; Neighbors, Inc.; The Salvation Army; Second Harvest Heartland; and VEAP.

For more information or to sign up, go to http://www.walktoendhunger.org.

