

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) has signed a multi-year agreement with singer Taylor Swift to produce content and appear in concert for DirecTV the night before Superbowl. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Swift will sing at the AT&T DirecTV Super Saturday Night in Houston, Texas, on February 4, 2017. AT&T said the tickets for the concert will be made available through promotions and contests. The video clips from the concert will be made available for U-verse and DirecTV customers later.



'We're thrilled to reach a deal to bring Taylor and her unique talents to her fans and our customers in new and exclusive ways,' said John Stankey, CEO, AT&T Entertainment Group. 'And we've thrilled attendees during the Big Game weekend for the last 11 years with A-list parties and the hottest performing music artists around, so 2017 will be our very best. We're excited to get event tickets into the hands of Taylor's fans and exclusive content from the event to our customers and celebrate the combination of one of the world's biggest artists with one of the world's biggest sporting events.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX