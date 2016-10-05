DES MOINES, IA--(Marketwired - October 05, 2016) - Denim Labs, Inc. (Denim) is pleased to announce the launch of the company's cloud-based, social media advertising automation platform for insurance and financial services companies today during the InsureTech Connect event taking place October 5-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

"Denim makes you smarter," said Gregory Bailey, co-founder and CEO of Denim, during his presentation at InsureTech Connect. "The Denim platform empowers corporate marketers to launch, manage and scale social media advertising for thousands of agents, advisors and brokers simultaneously. Denim builds profiles, allows customization by each insurer and enables micro-targeted advertising that delivers predictable outcomes. By displaying local ads at scale where consumers spend their time -- in their favorite social media newsfeed on their smartphone -- the consumer is more likely to convert, allowing agents and insurers to successfully drive results from the mobile and social channel."

Denim, which is already being used by American National Insurance Company's Multiple Line Division, streamlines social media advertising campaign management and effectiveness via a powerful user interface (UI) which empowers corporate marketing departments to automate functionality around launches, tracking, communication and conversion. By delivering the ability to scale local social media advertising on behalf of independent agents, advisors and brokers from a central dashboard, Denim achieves an almost instant ROI for traditionally lean marketing teams who can now keep agents free for more high-value selling activities and face-to-face meetings.

"We rolled out Denim and presented it as a service to several of our leading agents," said Scott Campbell, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer -- Multiple Line at American National Insurance Company. "So far, our results have been positive and dramatic. The platform is comfortable and easy for our team to use, and Denim has definitely made us more efficient. We are converting a very high level of traffic to the websites of our agents who are participating in Denim-driven ad campaigns."

Denim's patent-pending platform provides insurance and financial services firms with omni-channel (web, mobile, social, etc.) marketing and distribution that connects consumers to insurance products at their exact moment of need. Built on the IBM Cloud, Denim enables insurers and agents to engage consumers using the most commonly preferred digital channel -- the mobile and social channel.

About Denim Labs, Inc. (Denim)

Denim is reimagining insurance and financial services marketing and distribution through innovative and insurance-smart technology. Denim improves marketing ROI by delivering highly relevant social media advertising at scale, so insurers can focus on what matters most: brand awareness, consumer engagement, lead conversions and sales growth. With a focus on delivering a simple and intuitive platform, Denim not only delivers results, it's enjoyable to use. For more information, please visit www.denimlabs.com.

